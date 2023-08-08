Service Manager by Voyage Care

As a leader in health care and support services for individuals throughout the UK, Voyage Care supports thousands of people with learning and physical disabilities, brain injuries, autism and other needs. We operate over 400 care homes and 20 rehabilitation centres across the country and we provide specialist care and support to people at home and in the wider community…and we're growing every day!



You will be committed to the principles of supporting people effectively and appropriately in their own homes, leading and developing a team of staff working in both supported living and outreach settings to ensure that the service each person we support is the best it possibly can be.



You will have experience working in supported living settings and of managing multi-site teams, and a demonstrable track record of supporting people with learning disabilities is essential.



For this post it goes without saying that you will have full working knowledge of the 'essential Standards of Quality and Safety', REACH Standards and Supporting People's Quality Assessment Framework. You will be able to work with individuals to assess their needs and liaise confidently and effectively with local authorities to develop the business and manage change.





Financially astute and exceptionally organized, you will join us with a Registered Managers Award plus your Level 5 Diploma or equivalent qualification or be eligible to complete the Level 5 Diploma. You will certainly be experienced in care management and will possess excellent knowledge of Care Standards, Regulations and Valuing People. Above all, you should be as approachable, as reliable and as dedicated as we are, and you'll be poised to hit the ground 'sprinting'.



We ensure that the people we support reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Due to the nature of this post, a full UK driving license is essential.



