Inpatient Physiotherapy Team Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Inpatient Physiotherapy Lead | Spire Gatwick Park | Permanent | Full time

Spire Gatwick Park is recruiting for an Inpatient Physiotherapy Lead to join us on a permanent basis. To provide effective and efficient physiotherapy treatment to meet the needs of inpatients and hydrotherapy clients, in line with best practice.

Duties and Responsibilities

To undertake comprehensive assessments of patients and to formulate effective, clinically reasoned treatment plans.

To assess patients' needs for any rehabilitative equipment and aids to improve safety and functioning within the home.

To train patients, carers, family members and other agencies on the use of any equipment issued.

To demonstrate highly developed therapeutic handling skills requiring dexterity, co-ordination and palpation skills for accurate assessment, treatment and handling of patients.

To be accountable to the Physiotherapy Manager and communicate regularly through informal teaching and supervision sessions.

To accept clinical responsibility for a designated caseload of patients and to organise this effectively and efficiently with regard to clinical priorities and service requirement, with the support of the Physiotherapy Manager.

Optimise hospital length of stay through proactive involvement in pre-assessment, treatment and discharge programmes.

Manage patient discharge to ensure optimal patient care using in hospital and partner practices as appropriate.

To be responsible for the safe use of equipment used within the physiotherapy department, notifying the Physiotherapy Manager of any equipment in need of repair or maintenance, and employing effective use of reporting systems already in place.

To comply fully with all departmental and organisational policies and procedures.

To comply with departmental operational policies and ensure that patient treatment notes are kept to a quality in line with recommendations of the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP).

To comply with the Health and Safety Policies of the hospital at all times to ensure the wellbeing of the post-holder, patients, visitors and other staff.

To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

Who we are looking for

Degree (BSc Hons Physiotherapy) or equivalent.

HPC Registered

Professional assessor

Evidence of substantial CPD in management and other clinically related and relevant subjects

Benefits



We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:



35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers, including groceries discounts and gym memberships discounts

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free and discounted meals onsite



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.