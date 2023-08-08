Anaesthetic Theatre Practitioner/ODP by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Practitioner - Anaesthetic | Theatre Department | Band 6 | Redbridge | Full Time, No Nights.

Spire London East Hospital are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Anaesthetics Practitioner to join our high performing Theatre Team, this is an opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level

Spire London East Hospital (formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic tests in a relaxed, clean and comfortable environment

The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include 4 operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy, x-ray, outpatient and diagnostic facilities.

Duties and responsibilities

Prepare the operating theatre/anaesthetic room for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way

Run a theatre list without supervision

Perform anaesthetic duties



Who we're looking for

HCPC registered ODP or NMC registered Nurse

You will be providing exemplary planned care for patients within the perioperative stage and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in the operating theatre.

You will have the opportunity to enhance your skills as the unit performs various surgical procedures ranging from General Surgery, Orthopaedic, ENT, Plastics and Ophthalmic

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.