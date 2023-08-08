Bank Pharmacist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Pharmacist | Competitive Hourly Rate | Hull and East Riding Hospital | Flexible Working

We have an exciting opportunity for a Pharmacist to join our Staffing Bank. This role will support our Pharmacy Team at our Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital. Shifts are available Monday - Friday between the hours of 09.00am and 5.00pm, and Saturday 9.00am-1.00pm.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Description for Internal Candidates

Duties and responsibilities

- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards

- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards

- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.



Who we're looking for



- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Clinical diploma desirable

- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.

Working Hours: Monday - Friday 09.00 - 17.00, Saturday 09.00 - 13.00



Contract Type: Bank



Benefits



We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.



Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing Date: 29/02/2022 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Michelle Hutchison on



