Endoscopy RGN (Full Time or Part Time) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Endoscopy Nurse | Endoscopy | Band 5/6 | Southend | Full Time or Part Time, No Nights.



Spire Wellesley Hospital are looking for an Endoscopy Nurse to join our fantastic Theatre team. Working a mixture of AM, PM shifts Monday to Saturday. Full time and Part time will be considered.

Spire Wellesley Hospital has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology, ENT.



Duties and responsibilities:



We are looking for a Registered Nurse with Endoscopy experience. The role covers multi-specialties therefore this is a fantastic opportunity to branch out and develop your knowledge and experience.

We prefer our staff to be as multi-skilled as possible, so ideally you will be able to work across scrub, Endoscopy and recovery, but many of our staff specialise in just one or two areas but most importantly you will be willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision.



Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 1 years Endoscopy experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.