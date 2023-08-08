Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

The Company

Nurse Seekers are excited to be working on behalf of a hospice in London. The hospice provides expert care to adults living with life-limiting illnesses within their inpatient unit and in the community, and also provides support to their families and friends.

The Role

They are looking for Registered Nurses, who have up-to-date clinical knowledge and skills, to work either within the community or their inpatient unit. They are looking for a compassionate Nurse who has a passion for providing exceptional and quality care on an individual basis. You will be keen to develop your skills, and be capable of maintaining and building close relationships with patients and their families.

Criteria



Qualified Registered Nurse with a valid NMC PIN

Palliative Care experience is preferable, but not essential

Empathetic and caring individual, who takes patients and their family and friends into consideration

Evidence of commitment to professional development preferable

Up-to-date clinical skills and knowledge of care practices laid down by the CQC

Demonstrable knowledge of symptom management

Ability to manage workload and maintain nursing standards and records

Good written and verbal communication skills

Ability to undertake supervision, training and development of staff

Experience of assessing and planning care for patients

Benefits



Competitive rate of pay, including enhanced pay for unsocial hours

Well established and supportive team

Excellent training and work progression, with access to over 200 self-development courses

Generous annual leave entitlement

Opportunity to work for a Registered Charity and a Fantastic Hospice and to give back to those at a difficult time in life

Numerous other benefits, including a blue light card, company pension, generous annual leave entitlement, charity worker discounts and more!

Apply

If you are looking for your next challenge and opportunity to develop your skills within a fantastic working environment, then this role is for you. If you require any more information, do not hesitate to get in touch with one of the team here at Nurse Seekers on 01926 676369 for more details. Alternatively, please apply and one of our consultants will be in touch.