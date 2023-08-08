Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

The Company
Nurse Seekers are excited to be working on behalf of a hospice in London. The hospice provides expert care to adults living with life-limiting illnesses within their inpatient unit and in the community, and also provides support to their families and friends.
The Role
They are looking for Registered Nurses, who have up-to-date clinical knowledge and skills, to work either within the community or their inpatient unit. They are looking for a compassionate Nurse who has a passion for providing exceptional and quality care on an individual basis. You will be keen to develop your skills, and be capable of maintaining and building close relationships with patients and their families.
Criteria
- Qualified Registered Nurse with a valid NMC PIN
- Palliative Care experience is preferable, but not essential
- Empathetic and caring individual, who takes patients and their family and friends into consideration
- Evidence of commitment to professional development preferable
- Up-to-date clinical skills and knowledge of care practices laid down by the CQC
- Demonstrable knowledge of symptom management
- Ability to manage workload and maintain nursing standards and records
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to undertake supervision, training and development of staff
- Experience of assessing and planning care for patients
Benefits
- Competitive rate of pay, including enhanced pay for unsocial hours
- Well established and supportive team
- Excellent training and work progression, with access to over 200 self-development courses
- Generous annual leave entitlement
- Opportunity to work for a Registered Charity and a Fantastic Hospice and to give back to those at a difficult time in life
- Numerous other benefits, including a blue light card, company pension, generous annual leave entitlement, charity worker discounts and more!
Apply
If you are looking for your next challenge and opportunity to develop your skills within a fantastic working environment, then this role is for you. If you require any more information, do not hesitate to get in touch with one of the team here at Nurse Seekers on 01926 676369 for more details. Alternatively, please apply and one of our consultants will be in touch.