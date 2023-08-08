For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd
company logo
Spire Healthcare
Other
View 260 jobs
HorleyLocation
Horley
25 days ago
Posted date
25 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Healthcare Assistant | Spire Gatwick Park | Permanent | Full time |

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

  • Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care
  • Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
  • Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
  • Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

  • Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
  • NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
  • Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Free Bupa wellness screening
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci at

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd
company logo
Spire Healthcare
Horley
25 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time