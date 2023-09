Urology/Gynaecology Theatre Team Leader by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Urology/Gynaecology Theatre Team Lead

Urology/Gynaecology Team Lead | Theatres | Band 7 | Southend | Full Time, No Nights.



Spire Wellesley has an exciting opportunity for a Urology Theatre Team Lead, to join our experienced and dynamic team. We are looking for a candidate that specialises in either Urology or Gynaecology with a good knowledge of both specialties. You will be able to develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

Spire Wellesley offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it is our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Registered Nurse or ODP with a minimum of 3-5 years as either Urology or Gynaecology Team Lead experience. We also require you to have a good knowledge in both specialties and previous experience in leading teams and mentorship. This is a fantastic opportunity to branch out and develop your knowledge and experience.

The 3 operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work

Most importantly, our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. These will include general, ophthalmology, bariatric, urology, and gynaecology to name a few.

This is a full time role covering 37.5 hours a week, working on a rota.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 3-5 years Urology or Gynaecology Theatre Team Lead experience with a good knowledge of both specialties.

Experience with leading teams and Mentorship.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.