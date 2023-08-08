Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Spire The Alexandra Hospital | Permanent | Full time |
Spire The Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care
- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies
Who we're looking for
- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci at
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.