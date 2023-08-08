School Nurse by Nurse Seekers



Location – Near Hook, Hampshire

Term time only!!

Monday to Friday

Criteria



NMC PIN – Or strong experience of providing care to young people in other capacities may be considered.

Passion for working with young people

School experience, but not essential

Benefits



Great rates of pay

Term time only – Flexibility to work elsewhere out of the School terms

Excellent work/life balance

Supportive, community environment

Office hours

Responsible for, but not limited to the following:



Planning care for some children with health conditions.

Undertaking health assessments of pupils who become unwell during the School day.

Administering prescribed medications and recording all information in accordance with School practices.

Liaising with fellow professionals, educational staff and parents/carers, with the aim of providing a high level of service and striving to continually improve and evaluate the quality of the service.

Contributing to the delivery of Health Education to students, including assisting with delivering aspects of the PSHE programme.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a Registered Nurse who is passionate about working within a School to join an established and well respected School and really make a difference to the lives of young people.

If you require any more information, do not hesitate to get in touch with the team at Nurse Seekers on 01926 676369 for more details.