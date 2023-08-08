For Employers
Registered Nurse RGN or RMN by Nurse Seekers
Nurse Seekers Ltd
IvybridgeLocation
Ivybridge
25 days ago
Posted date
25 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Are you an RGN/RMN looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Would you like to be a part of a friendly and supportive team?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

Then this is the role for you!

 

Nurse seekers are honoured to be working alongside a beautiful, Nursing home which is located near the beautiful town of Ivybridge. This home provides person centred care, delivered by a motivational team who their resident’s with dignity and respect at all times. They are actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role of registered nurse to complete their established and well accomplished team.

Ideal candidate for this role


  • Flexible
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Reliable
  • Caring and compassionate
  • Able to work independently and as part of a team
  • Motivated

Benefits


  • Paid training
  • Free staff meals
  • Company pension
  • Free parking
  • Progression and development opportunities

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to have an RGN/RMN qualification and be registered with the Nursing and Midwifery council (NMC) with an active pin.

Please apply today or call one of our consultants for further details about this amazing position on 01926 676369.

