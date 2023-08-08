Theatre cleaner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Theatre Cleaner/Housekeeper | Housekeeper/Cleaner/Domestic | Cardiff | Permanent - Full Time | competitive salary plus fantastic benefits

Spire Cardiff Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Theatre Cleaner to join the team on a Full Time and Permanent basis. In this role you will be responsible for cleaning operating theatres and the surrounding areas within the department and if required, support the Housekeeping Team in maintaining a high standard of cleanliness throughout other areas of the hospital.

Working hours/patterns - 37.5 hours per week. The theatre is open from 7am-8pm Monday to Saturday.

so, working 5 out of 6 days on a rota 9 shift examples - 7am-3pm-12pm-8pm

Duties and responsibilities:

1. To ensure Theatres, Endoscopy and surrounding areas are clean using specialised equipment (e.g. scrubber, pick up, buffer etc.).

2. Emptying bins and dealing with soiled laundry. Stocking up of disposables where necessary throughout Theatres and Endoscopy.

3. Compliance with all Health and Safety at Work Regulations including COSHH.

4. Support the Housekeeping Team in maintaining a high standard of cleanliness throughout other areas of the hospital, as required.

Who we're looking for:

- Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly and your personal appearance must be of a high standard, expected in a professional healthcare environment.

- Ability to work as a team member

- Previous experience in a similar role

- Awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH

- Ability to work on own initiative and with a methodical approach to work

- Maintains high standards

- Good organisational skills with the ability to prioritise tasks to ensure deadlines are met

- Flexible approach to work

- NVQ Level 2 in Cleaning & Support Services Skills - desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro-rata'd)

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications