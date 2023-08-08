Theatre Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Theatre | Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Full time |
Gatwick Park Hospital is looking for a highly motivated Healthcare Assistant to work within their Theatre department on a full time basis. With training and development opportunities available with this position, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.
Duties and responsibilities
- Working as a Healthcare Assistant your duties will include but are not limited to:
- Working alongside Scrub Practitioners in the team to set up for Surgical procedures throughout the day
- Checking stock levels and ensuring theatre is stocked regularly
- Working across a variety of surgical specialities including urology, endoscopy and orthopaedics
- Having a good understanding of surgical procedures and equipment used
- Undertaking regular training in regards to equipment in the department
- Would be expected to assist with porter duties when necessary
Who we're looking for
- You will have a good understanding of Theatres and how the department works and runs
- You will have a good understanding of the role of HCA in a Theatre Department
- You will demonstrate good values and behaviours
- You must have experience of working in a Healthcare setting
- Experience of working as a HCA in a Theatre department is desirable
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on