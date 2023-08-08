Theatre Healthcare Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Healthcare Assistant | Theatre | Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Full time |

Gatwick Park Hospital is looking for a highly motivated Healthcare Assistant to work within their Theatre department on a full time basis. With training and development opportunities available with this position, this is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Duties and responsibilities

Working as a Healthcare Assistant your duties will include but are not limited to:

Working alongside Scrub Practitioners in the team to set up for Surgical procedures throughout the day

Checking stock levels and ensuring theatre is stocked regularly

Working across a variety of surgical specialities including urology, endoscopy and orthopaedics

Having a good understanding of surgical procedures and equipment used

Undertaking regular training in regards to equipment in the department

Would be expected to assist with porter duties when necessary

Who we're looking for

You will have a good understanding of Theatres and how the department works and runs

You will have a good understanding of the role of HCA in a Theatre Department

You will demonstrate good values and behaviours

You must have experience of working in a Healthcare setting

Experience of working as a HCA in a Theatre department is desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on