Clinical Lead Nurse RGN or RMN by Nurse Seekers
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Lewes
  • Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RGN / RMN / RNLD to join their experienced team working on Days in the centre of Bexhill-on-Sea.


  • The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.


  • We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.

On offer for the successful Candidate is:


  • Brand New State-of-the-Art Care Facility


  • NMC & DBS fees paid.


  • Paid Breaks & Handover


  • Free Meals on Shift


  • Ongoing training and development


  • Free uniform


  • 24 to 48 hr Contracts available


  • Private Healthcare

To apply for this fantastic Nursing post in Bexhill-on-Sea, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV or call Myles on 01789 867181.

