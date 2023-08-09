Upper Limb Senior Physiotherapist by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Senior MSK Physiotherapist specialising within upper limb for a leading private hospital in Surrey. This full-time role can offer a salary of £50,100 and excellent benefits.



As a Specialist Upper Limb Physiotherapist, you will manage your clinical caseload of patients, working closely with industry-leading consultants to provide personalised care. You can expect to handle your assessments and provide treatment within their modern outpatient physiotherapy department.



In this Upper Limb Senior Physiotherapist position, you will work closely with the clinical team to provide dedicated training within Upper Limb and MSK. You`ll support the running of the department, ensure they are compliant and look for ways to improve the service.



We are looking to speak with experienced MSK physiotherapists who have proven experience in treating patients with a variety of upper limb conditions. You must have an active HCPC registration and have experience within the UK. Please note, we are unable to offer Tier 2 sponsorship at this time.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a salary of £50,100 and many compelling benefits, joining a welcoming and inclusive culture. Benefits include:



- Private Pension Scheme

- Healthcare and Life Assurance

- 25 Days Holiday, Bank Holidays and the opportunity to buy/sell annual leave

- Discount Schemes

- Free parking and much more!



To learn more or to apply for this full-time Upper Limb Senior Physiotherapist job in Guildford, please get in touch with Stroud Resourcing today. We would be thrilled to hear from you.



Stroud Resourcing is a specialist recruitment firm within independent healthcare. Fostering long-term, deep-rooted relationships, we are an extension to internal talent teams for some of the UK`s most prestigious healthcare providers. We champion healthcare organisations to improve outcomes by recruiting better leaders. As an accredited Good Business Charter member, we uphold responsible business behaviour. You can trust us to provide honest, straightforward support, no matter your career stage.