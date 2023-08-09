Regional Manager South by Future Care Group

Regional Manager South London Areas



Must hold a active PIN RGN Nurse



Salary £75,000 neg plus Car allowance



Future Care Group is an owner / operator of 18 Care Homes based in the South. We are committed to providing the highest standards of care to our residents with the philosophy to provide a friendly and homely atmosphere where residents can live a full life.



Our core values are care, comfort, compassion, and credibility.



We offer an extremely competitive salary and a generous Achievable Bonus Scheme + other staff benefits.



The Job Role



The Regional manager will provide strong inspirational leadership to the individual home teams within the region and across the company. They will ensure that the Homes comply with all statutory and regulatory requirements and identify and share with the Operational and Compliance team ideas to improve quality standards and drive the financial performance of our key performance indicators.



The Regional manager will implement and monitor improvement plans for enhanced quality of care and financial performance. And will promote our Vision, Mission and Values through positive behaviours. The role carries delegated accountability for the care and financial performance of the homes. The responsibilities of the role are managed through a team of Home Managers, who in turn carry delegated authority and accountability within the company.



Main responsibilities:

Care Standards - Promote a strong care ethos based on our Vision, Mission and Values, striving to achieve the highest standard of care and resident outcomes. To become the leading care provider in the industry and work towards an "Outstanding" outcome from CQC for all Homes. To ensure that the Homes comply with all statutory and regulatory requirements.

Financial Performance - Seek opportunities to improve the financial performance of the Company. Maintaining and executing a profit improvement plan that includes revenue-raising and cost-efficiency initiatives and applying resources as appropriate to underperforming homes. To monitor the financial performance of the homes including making sure that staff work to the required rotas.

Operational duties - Ensure that Home Managers are familiar with, and comply with, all Company Policies, procedures and legislative requirements governing the Operation of Homes and that these have been conveyed to home staff. To complete internal audits and reports and develop improvement plans within agreed timeframes.

Sales and Marketing - Work with the Group Operations Director and the Sales and Marketing Manager to improve the quality of our external network of relationships with customers and other influential organisations including CCG`s, Local Authorities, private and voluntary sector organisations and societies.

Human Resource Management - Regularly monitor the performance of all staff, giving support to Home Managers on specific staffing issues, including recruitment campaigns, communication needs, disciplinary and grievance matters, in accordance with Company policies and procedures. To appraise the performance of the Home Manager, and agree objectives aligned to operational and financial targets. Agree training and development needs for the Home Managers. Undertake formal supervision with Home Managers minimum bi monthly.

Health and Safety - Employees are responsible for being aware of the responsibilities placed upon them under the Health & Safety Act (1974) and to ensure that agreed safety procedures are carried out to maintain a safe environment for employees, residents and visitors.

Rewards and Benefits



Our staff are at the heart of what we do, which is why in return for your dedication you will receive a competitive salary, as well as several benefits, including but not limited to:

Performance Related Bonus Scheme

33 days leave (including Bank Holidays) per year

Car Allowance

Management Benefit Package - great savings, discounts & rewards; Discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Your Future Matters.



The post holder will hold the relevant qualifications; have experience of working within Dual Registered Care Homes and proven record in a similar position. Will also have knowledge and empathy of caring for the older person and can demonstrate strong professional leadership, a flexible attitude to work pattern and excellent communication skills. The role involves working at weekends to monitor service quality on a 7-day-a-week basis. And also extensive travel throughout a wide geographical area as required with flexible working hours.







The ideal candidate will have: