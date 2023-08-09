Facilities Manager by Future Care Group

Facilities Manager



We are currently looking to recruit a Facilities Manager to support our homes across the UK.



Full time hours 40hours per week



Salary £60,000 to £65,000



The Future Care Group is an owner/operator of 18 Nursing Homes. It is committed to providing the highest possible standards of care to residents with our philosophy being to provide a friendly, homely atmosphere where residents are enabled to live as normal a life as possible. Residents are encouraged to contribute to their own lifestyle choices with staff respecting their choices and diversity whilst maintaining their dignity at all times. Our core values are: care, comfort, compassion and credibility.



The role exists to cost effectively maintain and strategically develop all maintenance personnel, properties and grounds owned and operated by the Group in line with our mission and values and fully comply with all statutory Health and Safety, Fire and CQC requirements. We operate 24/7 all days of the year.



Our Facilities Manager will define, specify, document and maintain our homes to be safe and attractive places, contributing to the comfort and quality of life of our residents. They will help in creating a quality mood and style while also ensuring appropriate functionality for our residents.



The job holder is responsible for the recruitment, training and deployment of the maintenance team based in the Homes. The maintenance personnel are required to operate as part of the Home Team and as such be mindful of preserving the residents' rights to privacy and dignity at all times.



Main Responsibilities

EHS (environment, health, safety, including fire) for the Care Homes and the Central Support Offices

Space management

Building maintenance

Testing and inspections

Training and recruitment of maintenance staff

Contract management

Communications infrastructure

Property and equipment strategy and documentation

Business continuity planning

Supervision renovations and refurbishments





Criteria Requirements

Full Driving licence

Enhanced DBS check

Understanding of the legal requirements relating to Fire and Health and Safety issues.

HND (SCQF level 7) or a degree in facilities management.

Strong understanding of property maintenance in a field-based role managing a dispersed team.

Understanding the legal and financial aspects of estate management with the ability to deliver cost control without detriment to the quality of work being provided.

Track record of good record keeping and estate planning

Skills & Abilities



The ideal candidate should possess excellent communication skills with the ability to collaborate, understand and incorporate others' perspectives and the Group's values with regard to resident care. The ability to deploy the functional skills required whilst still holding to clear compassionate values. Proficiency with Microsoft office especially Excel is essential and should be able to adapt, be flexible, energetic and enthusiastic - some work will be outside of core hours (including weekends) with a proven ability to deliver against a backdrop of competing priorities.