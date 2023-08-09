Physio Assistant by TFS Healthcare

Physio Assistant

Wiltshire

3-month contract - 30 hours per week - 7.00am - 1.00pm or 3.00pm - 9.00pm

Up to £22 p/h

Are you a Physio Assistant seeking a brand-new opportunity, where you can expand on your knowledge and skills, whilst earning market leading pay rates?

TFS Healthcare are seeking Physio Assistants looking for fantastic opportunities. We have a client in Wiltshire that is in urgent need of physio assistants to undertake an on-going contract that guarantees a minimum of 30 hours per week and the option to select a shift pattern that works for you.

As this role is in the community, being a car driver and having access to a car is essential. This is a great opportunity to work with a caring and supportive team to make a real difference to patients in the community. If you have recently qualified as a physio assistant, this is a great chance to get hands on experience.

The role is working with patients who have recently been discharged from hospital and will include re rehabilitation compliance, personal care, meal preparation support, prompting medication and day-to-day catheter care.

Benefits you will receive as a Physio Assistant:

Market leading pay rates

Option for flexible or arrange shifts with long-term contracts in advance

Once your contract ends with a client, we can review and place you somewhere that suits your needs

Revalidation advice and unrivalled assistance provided by our own TFS clinical team for any guidance you may need

In-house complimentary training and continuous support of personal and professional development

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

A choice of either daily or weekly payroll and a selection of faster payment options

Fantastic career progression opportunities

Access to CPD fund, annual incentives, rewards and recognition for our top healthcare professionals

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount

Duties as a Physio Assistant:

Educates patients on the implications of food and beverage consumption.

Maintains accurate records for all regimens and health benefit medicines.

Makes sure that standard medicine supplies are available in sufficient quantities in all divisions.

Drug experts provide updated drug education.

As needed, help physicians with non-chemotherapeutic drug tracking and dosing. You'll be provided with a dedicated recruitment consultant, who's professional and friendly approach means you will always be fully supported.

What we require from you as a Physio Assistant

Must have minimum 3 years UK experience and a full right to work.

Must have previous experience working in a community occupational therapy service.

Knowledge of Assessment and Treatment Interventions within a Community Setting.

Must have a car.

If you fit the above description for a Physio Assistant or wish to discuss other opportunities with one of the UK's fastest growing healthcare agencies, please apply directly or give us a call for further information on 020 3879 6180.

If you're not available for this opportunity as a occupational therapist, you can refer a friend or colleague and earn up to £500 bonus for each successful placement - there is no limit to the number of people you can refer! (T&Cs apply).

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.