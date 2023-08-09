Senior Clinical Pharmacist by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Do you have oncology pharmacy experience, and are you seeking a new job in Surrey? Stroud Resourcing is helping a leading private provider find a full-time Senior Clinical Pharmacist, and the role comes with a salary of £56,000 and excellent benefits.



As a Senior Oncology Pharmacist, you will oversee the Oncology Pharmacy service with the Pharmacy Manager, working closely with Consultants and the wider MDT to ensure an efficient and effective service for patients. You will mentor junior members of the team and support with their learning and promote excellent medicines management across the hospital.



To apply for this role you must be a GPC Registered Pharmacist, with experience of working within a hospital and treating oncology patients. Our client can offer sponsorship for candidates who have experience working within the UK.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a salary of £56,000 (& enhancements) alongside a generous benefits package, including pension, private healthcare, life assurance, generous holiday allowance, free parking and much more!

Please reach out to our team today to apply for this Senior Clinical Pharmacist position in Surrey. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.



