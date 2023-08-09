TSSU Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

TSSU Assistant | Spire The Alexandra Hospital | Chatham | Permanent | Full time |

To provide the multidisciplinary perioperative team with an exemplary sterile supplies service within the operating theatre suite by assisting in the reprocessing and distribution of medical and surgical reusable devices for use in patient care. This role involves manual handling, exposure to blood and bodily fluids, and working with chemicals and machinery.

Duties and Responsibilities

Accurately checking back into the department instruments that have been used in patient operations, decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilisation and distribution. This will involve learning about the safety and operational aspects of machinery used in the departments

To complete all paperwork correctly, legibly and on time. Particular attention is paid to accounting for each instrument / item on the Tray List / Pack Specification

To inform a Supervisor when any raw material stocks are becoming low

To maintain compliance to all mandatory training as defined by Spire and the Hospital's needs

To comply with the department's training programme

To communicate and deal with enquiries from customers, colleagues, supervisors and managers, external auditors, suppliers in a polite and helpful manner, seeking advice where required

To contribute to developing the service to ensure that delivery of medical device decontamination is safe, effective and follows best practice.

To assist in the training of decontamination colleagues to perform tasks as directed by the supervisors/managers

To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice

Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies

Who we are looking for

Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

IDSc Technical Certificate desirable

Decontamination Certificates desirable

Previous experience as a TSSU Assistant desirable

Understanding of systems and procedures within Sterile Services and Endoscopy Departments

Knowledge of surgical instrumentation

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

