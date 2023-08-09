TSSU Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

TSSU Assistant | Spire The Alexandra Hospital | Chatham | Permanent | Full time |
To provide the multidisciplinary perioperative team with an exemplary sterile supplies service within the operating theatre suite by assisting in the reprocessing and distribution of medical and surgical reusable devices for use in patient care. This role involves manual handling, exposure to blood and bodily fluids, and working with chemicals and machinery.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Accurately checking back into the department instruments that have been used in patient operations, decontamination, inspection, assembly, packing, sterilisation and distribution. This will involve learning about the safety and operational aspects of machinery used in the departments
- To complete all paperwork correctly, legibly and on time. Particular attention is paid to accounting for each instrument / item on the Tray List / Pack Specification
- To inform a Supervisor when any raw material stocks are becoming low
- To maintain compliance to all mandatory training as defined by Spire and the Hospital's needs
- To comply with the department's training programme
- To communicate and deal with enquiries from customers, colleagues, supervisors and managers, external auditors, suppliers in a polite and helpful manner, seeking advice where required
- To contribute to developing the service to ensure that delivery of medical device decontamination is safe, effective and follows best practice.
- To assist in the training of decontamination colleagues to perform tasks as directed by the supervisors/managers
- To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice
- Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies
Who we are looking for
- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills
- IDSc Technical Certificate desirable
- Decontamination Certificates desirable
- Previous experience as a TSSU Assistant desirable
- Understanding of systems and procedures within Sterile Services and Endoscopy Departments
- Knowledge of surgical instrumentation
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci at
