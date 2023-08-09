Personal Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Personal Assistant | Spire The Alexandra Hospital | Chatham | Permanent | Full time |
To support the HD, and SMT by ensuring effective communication and dissemination of business developments and clinically targeted information within the hospital. A forum to promote a patient and learning-focused culture and to monitor the quality of care provided within the hospital, providing a direct link to Clinical Governance and MAC
Duties and responsibilities
- Co-ordinate the Hospital Directors office, achieving high standards in terms of efficiency, presentation standards and customer care
- Organise the HD electronic diary and communications in line with priorities, deadlines and personal commitments, providing relevant back-up material
- Assist in organising the daily schedule of the HD ensuring files and documents are available and up-to-date, and that the Director of Clinical Services is briefed on the day's activities. This will include travel arrangements
- Deal with a wide range of telephone enquiries and assist within the authority of the management of post
- Prepare agendas/papers for meetings including production of minutes. Attend these meetings as required
- Arrange routine and ad-hoc meetings, briefings and hospital events, preparing necessary agendas, reports, minutes, overheads, etc.
- Ensure business and financial information is stored, maintained and retrieved in a systematic secure, efficient and confidential manner
- Establish effective links and communication with all members of the Hospital's management team
- Produce itineraries for visits by Senior/Head Office personnel, VIPs and other visitors, ensuring arrangements, catering and transport are of the correct standard
- Organise the management teams on call and duty manager rota ensuring these are communicated effectively throughout the hospital
- Prepare regular and ad hoc staff communication notices, e.g. hospital updates
- Reconcile expenses for the Hospital Director
- Dissemination of Policy updates, maintaining evidence tracker log and hard copy files for all staff access
Who we're looking for
- Proven track record of holding a similar position, preferably at senior management level
- Computer literate: a good working knowledge of word processing is essential, preferably Microsoft Office
Knowledge of Zoom meeting set-up preferable
- Accurate, fast typing skills
- Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels offering support and advice where needed
- Good written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills
- Excellent organisational skills, the ability to manage time well, prioritise workload and the work to deadlines
- At all times maintain complete trust, loyalty, confidentiality and discretion
- Understanding of the importance of, and respect for confidential information, underpinned by an understanding of the Data Protection Act
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.