Personal Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

To support the HD, and SMT by ensuring effective communication and dissemination of business developments and clinically targeted information within the hospital. A forum to promote a patient and learning-focused culture and to monitor the quality of care provided within the hospital, providing a direct link to Clinical Governance and MAC

Duties and responsibilities

Co-ordinate the Hospital Directors office, achieving high standards in terms of efficiency, presentation standards and customer care

Organise the HD electronic diary and communications in line with priorities, deadlines and personal commitments, providing relevant back-up material

Assist in organising the daily schedule of the HD ensuring files and documents are available and up-to-date, and that the Director of Clinical Services is briefed on the day's activities. This will include travel arrangements

Deal with a wide range of telephone enquiries and assist within the authority of the management of post

Prepare agendas/papers for meetings including production of minutes. Attend these meetings as required

Arrange routine and ad-hoc meetings, briefings and hospital events, preparing necessary agendas, reports, minutes, overheads, etc.

Ensure business and financial information is stored, maintained and retrieved in a systematic secure, efficient and confidential manner

Establish effective links and communication with all members of the Hospital's management team

Produce itineraries for visits by Senior/Head Office personnel, VIPs and other visitors, ensuring arrangements, catering and transport are of the correct standard

Organise the management teams on call and duty manager rota ensuring these are communicated effectively throughout the hospital

Prepare regular and ad hoc staff communication notices, e.g. hospital updates

Reconcile expenses for the Hospital Director

Dissemination of Policy updates, maintaining evidence tracker log and hard copy files for all staff access

Who we're looking for

Proven track record of holding a similar position, preferably at senior management level

Computer literate: a good working knowledge of word processing is essential, preferably Microsoft Office

Knowledge of Zoom meeting set-up preferable

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels offering support and advice where needed

Good written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent organisational skills, the ability to manage time well, prioritise workload and the work to deadlines

At all times maintain complete trust, loyalty, confidentiality and discretion

Understanding of the importance of, and respect for confidential information, underpinned by an understanding of the Data Protection Act

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.