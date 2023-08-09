Biomedical Scientist & Biochemistry Lead by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Biomedical Scientist/Biochemistry Lead

Biomedical Scientist | BMS | Biochemistry | Lead | Brentwood | Band 6 | Full time hours

Spire Hartswood Hospital are looking for an experienced BMS who specialises in Biochemistry to join their dedicated and dynamic team on a full-time basis working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

Ensuring Maintenance logs are completed.

Maintaining stock level of reagents and other consumables.

Ensuring EQA's are submitted and reviewed.

Conducting trend analysis.

Troubleshooting analyser issues.

Ensuring stock record is completed.

Attending Biochemistry discipline group meetings (once a quarter).

Maintaining Qpulse asset and conducting audits for Biochemistry.

Who we're looking for:

You will be a qualified BMS with at least 3 years post qualification experience.

Experience in quality and point of care is desired.

Experience of other disciplines is desired but not essential.

Excellent communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free Parking

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850 725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.