Hospital Administrator (FTC - 9 months) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Hospital Administrator | Customer Service/Admin/Administration | 30 hours per week | Havant | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | 9 month Fixed Term Contract

Spire Portsmouth Hospital are looking for an experienced administrator to join the team on a Fixed Term Contract.

Spire Portsmouth Hospital offers world-class care within beautiful surroundings, and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, you can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to personalised treatments and as much aftercare as you clinically need.

Duties and responsibilities:

Based in our Admissions team your role will involve entering electronic inpatient bookings into our SAP based system, ensuring Theatre and Ward availability and updating the patient with confirmations and changes. You will liaise with Consultants and Medical Secretaries and provide a first class Customer Service at all times.

Who we're looking for:

- Experience in an administration role is essential

- Good computer literacy

- Someone with a strong attention to detail who can work accurately under pressure

- Be a great a communicator as the role involves plenty of stakeholder engagement

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications