Paediatric Nurse by TFS Healthcare

Paediatric Nurse

Regular days / regular nights

£33 per hour (PAYE) / £45 per hour (limited company)

High Wycombe

Are you a dedicated Paediatric Nurse, looking to move away from a hospital environment, where you can use your skills and knowledge in a home setting?

Innovate Care Group is a growing organisation who provides support to adults and children with complex care needs in their own homes. We enable our clients to remain in their own homes whilst being care for by professional and highly trained Health Care Workers and Registered Nurses. We pride ourselves on delivering care that truly meets the needs of the individual we support and provide a first-class service to the teams who support these individuals.

Our lovely client is a 10-year-old boy who lives at home with this family. He is a fun, cheeky person with a good sense of humour, who enjoys watching programs on this phone and playing video games. We are looking for experienced Paediatric Nurses to support him with manual handling, tracheostomy care, cough assist, oral and tracheostomy suctioning, peg feeding, nebulisers, and ventilator.

For the right candidate, we can provide bespoke training in line with our client's requirements.

Requirements

Minimum 1 year experience within a paediatric setting

Valid NMC PIN number

Have the ability to recognise deterioration in both psychological and physical health.

Have an understanding of safeguarding.

Be able to fit into a family setting

The ability to work independently

Be friendly, kind and approachable.

Demonstrate commitment to providing high quality, safe effective practice

Tracheostomy care/ Cough Assist/Peg Feeding/Suctioning

Benefits:

Becoming a part of an established health care provider

Full support from your dedicated and efficient recruitment consultant

Fast track compliance process with free DBS processing

Weekly payroll

24-hour service from your recruitment team

We're candidate focused - the satisfaction and safety of our healthcare professionals is paramount.

On-going paid training and continuous support

Continuous Professional Development

Contributory pension scheme

Seasonal staff incentive scheme

"Employee of the Month" and "Carer/Nurse of the Week"

22 days or annual leave-excluding bank holidays

For more details, please apply or call 07977293752 today.

Innovate Care Group is an Equal Opportunities Employer and is committed to ensuring that all staff are motivated, skilled and rewarded by their work. We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of individuals and require that employees share this commitment. All roles are subject to a number of checks including an enhanced DBS check.

TFS Healthcare is an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate based on race, religion, gender, age, sexuality, gender identification, or physical ability.

TFS Healthcare will make reasonable adjustments and provide support for anyone who needs it either to apply or to succeed in the role. We will also support people to access our clients' organisations with sensitivity, respect and care.