Senior MSK Physiotherapist by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Senior MSK Physiotherapist to join a specialist MSK and Orthopaedic service based in Hampshire. This full-time role offers a salary of £50,056.00 and excellent benefits.



As a Senior MSK Physiotherapist, you will manage your own caseload of patients, working with them to create and deliver a personalised care plan. You will also work closely with senior team members to ensure the service runs smoothly, mentoring junior practitioners and ensuring the department is compliant.



To apply for this role, you must be an HCPC Registered Physiotherapist with extensive experience working within MSK. You will have exposure to a wide range of specialities, including Upper and Lower limbs, Pain Management and Rheumatology.



In return for your dedication, collaboration and commitment, you`ll receive a generous salary of £50,056.00 and a benefits package, joining a welcoming and inclusive culture.



Please contact our team today to apply and register your interest in this full-time Senior MSK Physiotherapist position in Basingstoke. They`d be thrilled to hear from you. We`d love to help you get your next role and enable you to fulfil your professional ambitions.

