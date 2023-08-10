Pre-Assessment Staff Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse | Competitive Salary Dependant on Experience | Part Time | Permanent | Leeds

Spire Leeds are now recruiting a Pre-operative Assessment Nurse to join their warm and friendly team on a part time permanent basis, different shift patterns available including some Saturday working.

Spire Leeds Hospital, located in Roundhay, Leeds, has been treating patients for almost 30 years. We are the region's largest private hospital in terms of the range of services we offer and the number of consultants we work with. The hospital offers a range of services and facilities including four operating theatres, a sterile services department, a dedicated endoscopy suite, and a diagnostic and imaging department with an MRI and CT scanner. There are outpatient and physiotherapy departments providing services six days per week

Duties and responsibilities

Conduct assessments both face to face and over the phone

You will have a strong understanding of patient assessment, and the ability to follow policies, national guidance's and criteria to ensure fit for surgery

Understanding and experience of using IT systems

Liaise with specialist teams to create and organise preoperative care management plans.

Make clinical decision to refer to medical anaesthetic team.

Be able to act on abnormal results in a timely and effective manner to minimise delays in treatment.

.Who we're looking for

Registered Nurse with NMC registration and no restrictions

Surgical nursing experience preferred but not essential

Good team work ethic

Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications