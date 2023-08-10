Business Office Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Business Office Administrator | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Full time |

To ensure all administrative processes within the hospital are carried out and maintained effectively through strict compliance to Spire procedures and to undertake basic financial processes in accordance with procedures as required.

Duties and Responsibilities

To ensure all billing is actioned promptly and accurately in line with Spire procedure identifying billing problems, placing billing alerts, suspending and clearing as required

To follow up on billing queries liaising with Central Finance as required

To establish and maintain excellent working relationships with internal and external stakeholders

To perform regular cashiering, banking and petty cash duties reconciliations, posting entries to the accounting systems according to work instructions

To accurately input payroll information and deal with staff queries through effective liaison with payroll department and Heads of Departments

To prepare the month end returns as required for accruals, pre-payments, banking transactions and petty cash

To co-ordinate the request for payment of standard invoices, consultant fees and patient refunds

To review and take appropriate action for overdue vendor debt and liaise with the Business Office Manager for arrangements for collection

To call off daily and monthly reports and action them accordingly to specified work instructions

Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post

Who we are looking for

Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills

Able to process financial and administrative transactions in an accurate and methodical way

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on

silvia.barbucci@spirehealthcare.com

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.