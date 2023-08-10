Business Office Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Business Office Administrator | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Full time |
To ensure all administrative processes within the hospital are carried out and maintained effectively through strict compliance to Spire procedures and to undertake basic financial processes in accordance with procedures as required.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To ensure all billing is actioned promptly and accurately in line with Spire procedure identifying billing problems, placing billing alerts, suspending and clearing as required
- To follow up on billing queries liaising with Central Finance as required
- To establish and maintain excellent working relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- To perform regular cashiering, banking and petty cash duties reconciliations, posting entries to the accounting systems according to work instructions
- To accurately input payroll information and deal with staff queries through effective liaison with payroll department and Heads of Departments
- To prepare the month end returns as required for accruals, pre-payments, banking transactions and petty cash
- To co-ordinate the request for payment of standard invoices, consultant fees and patient refunds
- To review and take appropriate action for overdue vendor debt and liaise with the Business Office Manager for arrangements for collection
- To call off daily and monthly reports and action them accordingly to specified work instructions
- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post
Who we are looking for
- Good standard of secondary education with demonstrable literacy and numeracy skills
- Able to process financial and administrative transactions in an accurate and methodical way
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci on
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.