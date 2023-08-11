Housekeeping Assistant by Future Care Group

Housekeeping Assistant



Cedar View Care Centre Croydon, CR0 5NS



Full Time - 22.5 Hours Per Week



Pay Rate per hour £10.52



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? - We are actively looking to recruit for a housekeeping Assistant at Cedar View Care Centre in Croydon - experience would be an advantage but not essential.



The Job role:

Working alongside a caring and compassionate team, you will need to ensure that every avenue, bedroom, stairway and communal environment reflects the highest quality of service delivery, second to none.



You will be supervised by our experienced supervisor to understand how essential your role is when evidencing a warm, clean, homely environment which enables our residents to thrive, physically and emotionally.



You will be given all the support that is available including using equipment, COSHH and Health and Safety regulations.



You will be provided with a uniform and equipment.



Rewards and Benefits:



Employee Benefit Package great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

