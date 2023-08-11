Laundry Assistant by Future Care Group
Laundry Assistant
Cedar View Care Centre Croydon CR0 5NS
Part Time hours 2 days per week
Pay Rate per hour £10.52
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
We are actively recruiting for a laundry assistant to join our housekeeping team at Cedar View care center in Croydon.
The Role
As a Laundry Assistant, you'll help to make sure our residents receive quality care and support in the best possible surroundings.
- The role of Laundry Assistant involves sorting, washing, drying, ironing and contributing to the overall look and feel of the home.
- Making sure each resident has clean clothing and bedding, you'll be playing your own part in helping everyone to feel comfortable and at home.
- To keep everything running smoothly in the home and report to the head of housekeeping.
Rewards and Benefits:
- Friendly team and very supportive Manager
- Free onsite parking
- Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
- Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
- Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
- Full time
- Hot meal on duty .
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
