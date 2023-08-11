Laundry Assistant by Future Care Group

Laundry Assistant



Cedar View Care Centre Croydon CR0 5NS



Part Time hours 2 days per week



Pay Rate per hour £10.52

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



We are actively recruiting for a laundry assistant to join our housekeeping team at Cedar View care center in Croydon.



The Role

As a Laundry Assistant, you'll help to make sure our residents receive quality care and support in the best possible surroundings.

The role of Laundry Assistant involves sorting, washing, drying, ironing and contributing to the overall look and feel of the home.

Making sure each resident has clean clothing and bedding, you'll be playing your own part in helping everyone to feel comfortable and at home.

To keep everything running smoothly in the home and report to the head of housekeeping.

Rewards and Benefits:



Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Free onsite parking

Full training and Induction programme for all staff.

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Full time

Hot meal on duty .

The ideal candidate for the role will have:

