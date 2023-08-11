For Employers
Laundry Assistant by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 40 jobs
South CroydonLocation
South Croydon
22 days ago
Posted date
22 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Laundry Assistant

Cedar View Care Centre Croydon CR0 5NS

Part Time hours 2 days per week

Pay Rate per hour £10.52

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

We are actively recruiting for a laundry assistant to join our housekeeping team at Cedar View care center in Croydon.

The Role

As a Laundry Assistant, you'll help to make sure our residents receive quality care and support in the best possible surroundings.

  • The role of Laundry Assistant involves sorting, washing, drying, ironing and contributing to the overall look and feel of the home.
  • Making sure each resident has clean clothing and bedding, you'll be playing your own part in helping everyone to feel comfortable and at home.
  • To keep everything running smoothly in the home and report to the head of housekeeping.

Rewards and Benefits:

  • Friendly team and very supportive Manager
  • Free onsite parking
  • Full training and Induction programme for all staff.
  • Working with Buddy and Mentor experience
  • Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career
  • Full time
  • Hot meal on duty .

The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
