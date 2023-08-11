Painter & Decorator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Painter & Decorator | Private Hospital | £20ph | 6 months Fixed Term Contract | 30 hours per week | Hours to be discussed at interview | Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Painter/Decorator to join the team on a 6 months fixed term contract. The role will be to work as part of the engineering team providing a comprehensive and cost effective engineering service within the hospital. To maintain a safe environment, for all staff and customers.

Duties and Responsibilities;

- To carry out redecoration to the hospital services, this will include but not be limited to Painting and decorating, replacing ceiling tiles & redoing mastic joints.

- To have experience of using different types decoration systems.

- To carry out small installation works including Fitting shelf, boards & Whiterock

- To have a flexible approach to work.

- A good knowledge of health and safety

- Maximise resources and identify cost saving opportunities.

- To work in accordance with Spire Policy, Health & Safety and COSHH Legislation.

What we're looking for;

- Served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

- Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas.

- City & Guilds Qualification or equivalent is preferred but not essential.

- Experience in building services. Worked in a healthcare environment previously is preferred but not essential.

- Knowledge of building services or reactive breakdown maintenance environments.

- Able to prioritise workload.

- Able to assure hospital compliance with changing legislation.

- Good interpersonal and communication skills.

- Good literate and numerate skills.

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products.

- Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative.

- Due to the unpredictability and nature of the function, the post holder will on occasion, be required to work outside of normal working hours.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient,

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



