Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Cardiac Cath Lab- Nurse

Cardiac Cath Lab | Nurse | Bristol | Band 5/6- equivalent salary plus fantastic benefits & a £3k joining bonus! | Full Time Permanent | Further training and progression opportunities- after qualifying period

Spire Bristol Hospital is recruiting for a Cath Lab Nurse to join their dynamic close-knit team on a full time basis

This unmissable opportunity offers flexible working hours and excellent training programs including regular cardiology conferences

Applications from experienced Band 6 Cath Lab nurses or Band 5 nurses looking for the next step up in their career will be considered



With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years



Duties and responsibilities

- Assist the Cardiology and Cath Lab department in pre-assessment of patients for Cardiac Cath Lab procedures

- Be responsible for the Cardiac pre-assessment, and to provide the highest standards of care, safety and service to patients, relatives and other customers such as Consultant Cardiologists

- Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload



- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing



Who we are looking for

- NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions on practice

- Minimum of 2 years' post qualifying experience

- Previous experience working in a Cath Lab setting



- Be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years

We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland



