Head Host/Hostess/Hotel Team Leader/Supervisor by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Head Host/Hostess Supervisor | Facilities/Housekeeping/Catering/Lead/Supervisor | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits | Southampton |Permanent - Full-Time

Spire Southampton Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Head Host to join our team on a Full-Time and Permanent Basis. The role purpose is to manage the day-to-day delivery of a high quality host service, ensuring that the patients needs are put first. This role will roughly be split 30% office based and 70% hands on

We operate a rota shift pattern; working hours will be between the hours of 6.30am - 22.00pm Monday to Friday and between 6.30am- 7.30pm Sat and Sun. You will work 5 of 7 shifts per week with enhancements provided for weekend shifts.

Duties and responsibilities;

1. Manage the Host staff and coordinates daily staffing schedules to ensure the correct service of food and beverages for the patients. And deliver correctly in accordance with the organisations policies and procedures.

2. To ensure that all accidents and incidents are reported correctly and within a timely manner as per the Spire policies.

3. To deliver all staff engagement and appraisal process, this will include the EE process as well as regular 121's.

4. Conduct regular inspections of all the service ensuring it is delivered to a high standard

5. Ensure all team members are trained to the current standards and receive adequate training to carry out their roles correctly, motivate and promote team member, address complaints and resolve problem that arise during the shift.

6. To Ensure that the department finance are managed in line with budgets and any deviance from this is approved beforehand.

7. Ensure that stock management is maintained and that all equipment is kept to a good standard and any issue are highlighted correctly.

8. Working closely with the team to identify new initiative's that will improve working standards, encouraging the team to put forward their thoughts and ideas on process improvement.

9. Ensure that all work is in line with the audit tools and CAP awards, continually working towards the highest CQC standards.

Who we're looking for;

- Whilst no formal qualifications are required you must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly as expected in a professional healthcare environment.

- Experience of working in a similar role, in a customer facing environment

- Previous supervisory experience

- Awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Highly numerate

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

- Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly.

- Your personal appearance must be of a high standard as expected within a healthcare profession

- Previous experience working in a similar role in the healthcare sector - desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications