Housekeeping Manager/Team Leader/Supervisor/Cleaning/Domestic by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Spire Southampton Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeping Manager to join our team on a Full-Time and Permanent Basis. The role will be to manage the day-to-day delivery of a high quality housekeeping service to the hospital and auxiliary buildings. The housekeeping manager will be integral in the delivery of the standards, team moral and patient satisfaction. They will also be expected to support the teams when short staffed by leading by example. The role will be split roughly 50 / 50 with management and hands on.

We operate a rota shift pattern; working hours will be between the hours of 6am - 1am for 5 out of 7 days per week, with enhancements provided for weekend shifts and unsociable working hours (8 hour shifts).

Duties and responsibilities;

1. Manage the housekeeping staff and coordinates daily staffing schedules to ensure the proper cleaning of patient rooms, public areas, support areas, offices and all other locations within the premises are deliver correctly in accordance with the organisations policies and procedures.

2. To ensure that all accidents and incidents are reported correctly and within a timely manner as per the Spire policies.

3. To deliver all staff engagement and appraisal process, this will include the EE process as well as regular 121's.

4. Conduct regular inspections of all the areas above to ensure that cleanliness, quality and department standards are being met.

5. Prioritise the cleaning duties and provide updates on status of completed rooms and work areas. Maintain records for cleaned rooms and updated job allocation process.

6. Ensure all team members are trained to the current standards and receive adequate training to carry out their roles correctly, motivate and promote team member, address complaints and resolve problem that arise during the shift.

7. To Ensure that the department finance are managed in line with budgets and any deviance from this is approved beforehand.

8. Promote a healthy team and support where staff are encouraged to be the best version of themselves by promoting real-time feedback to reward good behaviour and support improvement. .

9. Ensure that stock management is maintained and that all equipment is kept to a good standard and any issue are highlighted correctly.

10. Working closely with the team to identify new initiative's that will improve working standards, encouraging the team to put forward their thoughts and ideas on process improvement.

11. Ensure that all work is in line with the audit tools and CAP awards, continually working towards the highest CQC standards.

12. To Act as the Waste Manager for the site, ensuring that all compliance is adhered to.

Who we're looking for;

- The successful candidate should have demonstrable experience of supervising/managing teams within the Hospitality Sector

- Excellent communication and customer service skills

- Experience of Housekeeping/Cleaning within a commercial or domestic setting

- Awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Highly numerate

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

- Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly.

- Your personal appearance must be of a high standard as expected within a healthcare profession

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

