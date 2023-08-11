Cardiology OPD HCA by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Cardiology ODP HCA | Cardiology/Health Care Assistant | Bristol | Competitive pay plus excllent benefits | Full Time, Permanent.

Spire Bristol Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join our Cardiology team on a Full-Time and permanent basis, working 37.5 hours per week. Shift patterns covering 24 hours a day, 7 days per week; including night shifts, early and late shifts plus weekends on a fair rota basis.

As the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years. We bring together the very best of facilities and people that modern medicine can offer. We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Perform electrocardiograms (ECGs).

- Undertake clinical evaluation of results, reporting acute or abnormal findings to senior staff or consultant.

- Assist Cardiac Physiologists with organisation and running of diagnostic lists.

- Assist patients undergoing diagnostic cardiological investigations.

- Clean, prepare, apply and remove Ambulatory ECG and blood pressure monitors.

- Assist with receptionist and clerical duties within the department including data entry, appointment booking/ amendment, telephone queries, filing and clinic preparation.

- Assist nursing staff in Cardiology Pre-Assessment clinic.

- Assist Cardiac physiologists and nursing staff in Cath Lab.

Who we're looking for:

- GCSEs or NVQ equivalent

- Basic Life Support (BLS)

- Venepuncture

- Immediate Life Support (ILS) or Hospital Life Support (HLS)

- Experienced in healthcare assistant roles

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies.

- Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages

- Keeps abreast of developments in own specialism

- English language to IELTS 7.0

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

About Us

Welcome to Spire Healthcare Careers - Here at Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. Everything we do works towards one vision; to provide the best care possible. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. Join us, and you'll receive a warm welcome.

Who are we? - A profitable, successful business led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

















About the Team Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.











