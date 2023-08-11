Inpatient Physiotherapist by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Physiotherapist - Inpatient (Surgical)

Physiotherapist| Inpatient - Surgical| Up to mid-band 6- equivalent salary dependent on experience | Part time 4/5 days will be considered |Bristol| Access to further training and development

The opportunity has arisen for a Physiotherapist to join our team on a permanent part time basis. The role is open to both newly qualified and experienced Physiotherapist, looking to join a supportive, clinically excellent and close-knit team, focusing on providing effective, evidence based physiotherapy interventions to patients in a ward based setting. Full support, development and training will be provided for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player.

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Duties and responsibilities:

The role will involve the delivering of an excellent standard of assessment and treatment in an Inpatient setting. You will treat a diverse caseload and see patients post-surgery.

- Provide highly skilled and specialised assessment, diagnosis and treatment for patients within the in-patient/out-patient service

- Take a lead role in physiotherapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patient caseload

- Demonstrate solid clinical reasoning skills and evidence-based practice.

Who we're looking for:

- HCPC registration with no restriction on practice

- You will hold a BSc in Physiotherapy

- Previously employed in a similar capacity or as a Physiotherapist in the NHS or private Sector

- Must have inpatient orthopaedic experience

- Evidence of substantial CPD in management and other clinically related and relevant subjects

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sherine Lowers on 07885706278 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications