Cath Lab Radiographer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Cath Lab Radiographer | Cath Lab | Band 6/7 | Bristol | Full Time | Permanent



Spire Bristol Hospital are now recruiting a Radiographer to join their team in the Cath Lab

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities

- To actively participate in the efficient and safe operation of the Imaging Department, providing a consistent, high quality service to all patients and visitors.

- To carry out specialised radiographic procedures within their scope of competence to high technical and quality standards, assessing patients & interpreting clinical requirements to determine appropriate radiographic techniques.

- Undertake imaging examinations in line with department operational procedures and policies, using techniques that produce the lowest radiation dose to the patient and staff whilst producing high quality, diagnostic images.

- Practise good radiation, protection and safety and observe Local Rules and Systems of Work.

.Who we're looking for

- Degree or Diploma in Diagnostic Radiography.

- Healthcare Professionals Council (HCPC) registration

- Knowledge of Radiation Regulations

- Good team work ethic

- Enthusiastic and energetic professional

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications