Porter by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Porter/Night Porter/Facilities | Southampton | Customer Service |Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | 37.5 hours a week | Full Time - Permanent

Spire Southampton Hospital have an opportunity for a Hospital Porter to join our team



Please note that this role includes very varied working hours



Mon - Fri - 6am - 22.00, Sat 7 Sun 07:00 - 21:00

You will know the rota 1 month in advance so could plan, the only exception to this would be emergency cover



Some weeks will be working 7 days, some weeks will be minimal work, isn't a traditional working work and is based Monday-Sunday



The role is a mix of Portering and Facilities so can include housekeeping/hosting and kitchen support



Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally

We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country

Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you peace of mind for our wide range of treatments



Duties and Responsibilities:

You will be working for the team responsible for the transportation of all patients, equipment, goods and waste throughout the hospital as well as providing all other soft services

This will involve plenty of customer service as you transport patients to and from their procedures so great personal skills are a must! You will transport medical gases, clinical waste and any equipment as required by the Manager

Full training will be provided as well as plenty of great benefits



Who we're looking for:

- Someone with excellent customer service and can provide a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital

- You will need to be comfortable with the often physical nature of the role

- have a keen eye to details

- happy to turn your hand to many different aspect of the hospital

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue

From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer

We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all

Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications