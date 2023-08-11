Housekeeper/Cleaner/Domestic Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Housekeeper/Domestic Assistant/Cleaner | Southampton | Permanent - Full Time - Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits

Spire Southampton Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Housekeeper to join the team on a Full Time and Permanent basis. In this role you will be responsible for delivery of high quality housekeeping services to the hospital and auxiliary buildings.

Role purpose - To ensure that the highest quality patient satisfaction, by delivery of the food & beverage service as well as ensuring the cleanliness of the hospital is in line with Spire policy's & regulatory governing bodies.

Shifts are between 06:00 - 23:00 on a rota basis working 5 out of 7 days (6am-2pm, 9am-5pm, 11am-7pm, 4pm-11pm - you must be able to cover all shifts on a rota

Duties and responsibilities:

1. To ensure all areas of the hospital are cleaned in line with policies, & all relevant paperwork is completed

2. To make sure that all building and fabric issues are reported

3. Carry out scheduled flushing list within the hospital

4. Make sure all equipment is thoroughly cleaned at the end of each shift and left how you would expect to find it and to a high standard

5. To maintain a good standard of Health & Safety and COSHH legislations

6. To promote the spire behaviours

Who we're looking for:

- You will need to have a great attitude and work ethic

- Ideally experience in a professional cleaning capacity

- Flexible to work night shift with some weekends

- Experience of working in a similar role, in a customer facing environment

- Awareness and understanding of Health & Safety at Work and COSHH

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Highly numerate

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

- Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly.

- Your personal appearance must be of a high standard as expected within a healthcare profession

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications