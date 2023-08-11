Maintenance Engineer by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Maintenance Engineer | 1x Ventilation & 1 x Reactive | Full Time, Permanent | Competitive Salary | Southampton | Free Parking, Excellent Benefits | Own Transport is ESSENTIAL

Spire Southampton Hospital are looking to bring on a Maintenance Engineer x2 to join their established team where you will work as part of the engineering team providing a comprehensive and cost-effective engineering service within the hospital. To maintain a safe environment, for all staff and customers.

Duties and responsibilities

- To implement a comprehensive, cost effective, planned, and preventative maintenance programme for all building services, utilising the network Computerised Maintenance Management System.

- To assist the Engineering Supervisor as point of contact for all external contractors providing specialist services to building/building services/equipment and manage those contractors whilst on site in line with Spire policy.

- To undertake maintenance/testing of plant/equipment, ensuring compliance with current HTM recommendations / PPM Schedules and manufactures instruction keeping all necessary records.

- To receive, review, prioritise and take action on all maintenance requests from departments and maintain records of work undertaken on CMMS.

- To provide out of hours emergency on-call service.

- To provide in-house day to day maintenance service.

.Who we're looking for

- Ventilation or Reactive within a commercial setting - Essential

- Decontamination Experience - Desirable

- Reactive & Planned Maintenance tasks - Essential

- Maximise resources and identify cost saving opportunities.

- To work in accordance with Spire Policy, Health & Safety and COSHH Legislation.

- To feedback contractor performance issues to engineering manager.

- The post holder may be required to hold other roles as required by the business to ensure compliance to regulation and Spire policy.

- Served a recognised apprenticeship in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

- Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas.

- Experience in building services.

- Knowledge of building services or reactive breakdown maintenance environments.

- Able to prioritise workload.

- Good interpersonal and communication skills.

- Ability to build relationships with all hospital colleagues.

- Good literate and numerate skills.

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products.

- Results driven, high levels of determination and initiative.

- Proactive and able to self-motivate.

- Due to the unpredictability and nature of the function, the post holder will on occasion, be required to work outside of normal working hours.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications