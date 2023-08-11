Clinic Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Clinic Nurse

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a leading medical focused dermatology clinic based in North London.

This is an amazing opportunity for a Registered Nurse looking for career progression in a specialist field. The clinic emphasises on skin cancer treatments such as Mohs surgery however does offer aesthetic treatments such as chemical peels and laser surgery.

The successful candidate will:

• Be passionate about learning dermatology procedures.

• Have experience in an outpatient department.

• Have strong computer skills.

• Be motivated, approachable and empathetic.

Brief Overview of the Job Role:

• Carry out total body photography.

• Assist with Mohs surgery.

• Assist with responsibilities of implementation of quality, health and safety, audits, and annual reports.

• Stock Management

Benefits

In return for your hard work as a Registered Nurse you will receive a good salary package and continued training throughout your employment. The successful candidate will be offered a place at the University of Hertfordshire on a 2 year programme leading to an MSc in Clinical Dermatology.

If this sounds like the perfect role for you then please get in touch on 01926 676369. Alternatively, please apply and one of our consultants will be in touch.

