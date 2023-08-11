Medical Receptionist by Nurse Seekers

Medical Receptionist

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a leading medical focused dermatology clinic based in North London.

This is an amazing opportunity for a Medical Receptionist looking for a new role in a fast paced, busy clinic. The clinic emphasises on skin cancer treatments such as Mohs surgery however does offer aesthetic treatments such as chemical peels and laser surgery.

The successful candidate will:

• Be able to multitask

• Have strong customer service skills

• Have strong computer skills.

• Be motivated, approachable and empathetic.

• Completed a degree

Duties include:

• Facilitating payments

• Organising diaries and rotas

• Conducting audits

• Meeting and greeting clients

If this sounds like the perfect role for you then please get in touch on 01926 676369. Alternatively, please apply and one of our consultants will be in touch.

Nurse Seekers are always seeking RGNs, RMNs, RNLDs for posts all over the UK. If you are currently seeking a post as a Home Manager, Clinical Lead or Deputy Manager or in any other capacity then please send your CV to us along with your requirements and we will endeavour to find the right position for you.