Nursery Practitioner by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers are proud to be working on behalf of a fantastic nursery who are looking to employ a Qualified Nursery Practitioner for their setting based in Wembley. This 50 place setting is a spacious and modern open plan building, with great facilities both indoors and outdoors. There are excellent public transport links including Wembley Central Station which it is very close to as well as multiple bus routes that stop nearby.

Essential Criteria



Full and relevant Early Years education and childcare qualification or equivalent.

Previous experience of working with young children.

Sound knowledge of child development for children from birth to five years

Good communication skills

Experience in Montessori way of teaching (Who may not have Montessori experience but is willing to learn the Montessori way of teaching if successful)

Friendly and flexible approach at work, which facilitates the development of effective relationships.



Duties and Responsibilities



Provide high-quality care and activities for the children and recognise both individual and group requirements in a secure, safe, and stimulating environment.

Deliver the Early Years Foundation Stage framework and any other appropriate guidance for young children in accordance with nursery policy and guidelines.

Observe each child’s progress and report on achievements, looking for progression and continuity alongside the Early Years Foundation Stage.

Understand and participate in the key person system. To ensure that your own key children learning journey/ profiles are up to date and maintained at the required quality level.

Work in partnership with parents/carers, recognising that parents are their children’s first educators, and encourage parental involvement in the nurser

Help Maintain the safety and security of all children, employees, and visitors to the Nursery

Always ensure the cleanliness of the children and their surroundings.

The successful candidate can look forward to a range of different benefits including:



A generous salary, with constant reviews in place

Annual bonus (Depending on the Company’s growth)

A reward for 100% attendance and punctuality

One additional holiday leave added for each year of service

4 weeks paid holiday plus 1 week over Christmas/New Year and bank holidays

Excellent promotion opportunities

Two staff social events paid for by the company

Opportunity and support for training, obtaining further qualifications, virtual learning

Paid staff training day

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively email Tayler on

with your most up-to-date CV to register your details!