Dental Nurse by Nurse Seekers

CALLING ALL DENTAL NURSES!!

Are you a Dental nurse looking for a job where you are valued by your employer?

Want your weekends back?

Would you like a full-time position with a competitive rate of pay?

THEN THIS IS THE ROLE FOR YOU!!

We here at Nurse Seekers are honoured to be working alongside a leading dental practice located in the historic market town of Stowmarket, Suffolk. The practice was founded in the 1910’s and has maintained our core focus of providing high quality dentistry for all members of the family. This practice is actively seeking an eager and friendly applicant to take up the role as a dental nurse to expand their growing and well accomplished team.

Ideal candidate for this role



Approachable

Reliable

Able to work

Motivated

Caring and compassionate

In order to be considered for this role, you will need to be Qualified and registered with the GDC

If you’re ready for a new challenge and feel this role is for you, please contact Jordan about this fantastic position on 01926 676369.