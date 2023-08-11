Staff Nurse - Ward by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Staff Nurse | Surgical Ward | Band 5 | Blackpool | Full Time

Spire Fylde Coast has an exciting opportunity for a Staff Nurse to join their friendly and welcoming Ward department department on a full time basis . The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in ward-based settings. You must be flexible to work a variety of shifts across days and nights.

Spire Fylde Coast Hospital is based in the seaside town of Blackpool. We have 3 operating theatres undertaking a wide range of procedures in Orthopaedics, ENT, Spines, Ophthalmic, Urology, Vascular, Gynaecology, Endoscopy, Plastics and General Surgery.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse.

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Working Hours: 37.5 hours

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 08/09/2023 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.