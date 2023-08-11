Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nurse Seekers is proud to be recruiting a Qualified Nursery Practitioner on behalf of a private quality Nursery based in York. The successful candidate must be an energetic and passionate individual with a real passion for childcare and want to work with children to fulfil their greatest potential!

Key Responsibilities



Respect confidentiality within the nursery. Confidential information should only be shared where a child is at risk of harm or there are concerns about the safety of a child.

Read and implement the nursery policies and procedures.

Be caring, friendly, interested and enthusiastic.

Use initiative.

Welcome all parents/carers and children into the nursery by acknowledging them and being approachable.

Treat children with equal concern giving them the opportunity to achieve their maximum potential.

Refer any problems to the manager/deputy.

Refer parent/carers queries and problems to the manager/deputy.

Use knowledge of child development to support their key children and observe and monitor their progress.

Plan activities to encourage each child’s development and plan for future learning. Activities are recorded and evaluated (see planning files).

Encourage children to tidy up by encouraging them, making it FUN and praising them with stickers and certificates. Encourage children to take responsibility for their environment.

Ensure all areas of play provision including the role-play area are interesting and inviting to use.

Plan, carry out and tidy away a range of activities to support children’s interests following themes or topics.

Write children’s daily diaries for their parent/carer to collect at the end of their day to inform them of how their child has spent their day, what they have eaten, milk feeds, sleep times etc.

Work as a team with other staff members.

Attend and participate in staff meetings and self-development activities including supervisions and appraisals.

Essential Criteria



Level 2 or 3 qualification in early years and childcare.

An understanding of child protection and safeguarding policies and procedures.

Must undertake online child protection training and attend early years safeguarding training.

Good communication skills both written and verbal.

Sound understanding of child development from birth to five years, and of children’s needs.

An understanding of the Early Years Foundation Stage.

An understanding of a play-based approach to children’s learning and development.

Ability to plan and implement a curriculum, considering children’s individual needs.

Ability to develop effective relationships with colleagues, parents and outside agencies.

An understanding of and commitment to equal opportunities and an understanding of equality and diversity issues.

A willingness to undertake further relevant training and staff meetings including some evenings and weekends.

Benefits

This role offers a wide range of in-house training opportunities, together with an excellent scope for progression and opportunities for a review of salary, coupled with a competitive salary. As well as working with an experienced manager who ensures your skills are utilised and appreciates you for your work!

If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then apply today! Alternatively call Ollie or one of our Nursery Team on 01926 676369, or register your details.