Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Birmingham
22 days ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Other
Fully remote

Nursery Nurse

Our Client are looking to employ a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Nurse for their quality Day Nursery based in Shard End, Birmingham. The Nursery Nurse must be passionate, enthusiastic and driven to give young children the best early years education and care needed for their development.

Requirements


  • Minimum of a relevant and recognised Level 3 qualification
  • Evidence of ongoing personal development training
  • Desire to continue with professional development

Key Responsibilities


  • Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
  • Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
  • Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
  • Setting up and decontamination of instruments
  • Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
  • Make accurate and effect assessments of the children during the stages of development

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as -house training with career progression opportunities. If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call one of our consultants on 01926 676369 or register your details.

