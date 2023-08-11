Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse
Our Client are looking to employ a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Nurse for their quality Day Nursery based in Shard End, Birmingham. The Nursery Nurse must be passionate, enthusiastic and driven to give young children the best early years education and care needed for their development.
Requirements
- Minimum of a relevant and recognised Level 3 qualification
- Evidence of ongoing personal development training
- Desire to continue with professional development
Key Responsibilities
- Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care
- Plan and provide effective teaching and learning
- Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children
- Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children
- Make accurate and effect assessments of the children during the stages of development
The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as -house training with career progression opportunities. If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call one of our consultants on 01926 676369 or register your details.