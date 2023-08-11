Nursery Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Nursery Nurse

Our Client are looking to employ a Level 3 Qualified Nursery Nurse for their quality Day Nursery based in Shard End, Birmingham. The Nursery Nurse must be passionate, enthusiastic and driven to give young children the best early years education and care needed for their development.

Requirements



Minimum of a relevant and recognised Level 3 qualification

Evidence of ongoing personal development training

Desire to continue with professional development

Key Responsibilities



Deliver outstanding learning opportunities and exceptional care

Plan and provide effective teaching and learning

Safeguard and promote the health, safety and welfare of children

Setting up and decontamination of instruments

Communicate with colleagues, parents/carers to meet the individual needs of the children

Make accurate and effect assessments of the children during the stages of development

The successful candidate can look forward to a competitive salary with additional benefits such as -house training with career progression opportunities. If this sounds like the type of vacancy you feel you have been looking for, then call one of our consultants on 01926 676369 or register your details.