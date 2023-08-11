Support Worker by Nurse Seekers
LeatherheadLocationLeatherhead
22 days agoPosted date
22 days ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Make a difference in someone’s life. My client is looking for a Support worker to help improve the lives of Clients in their Care.
**At the end of each day, go home knowing you have made a positive impact**
This opportunity is with a care company that cares for you and there are many benefits on offer including…
- Full time, Guaranteed hours within a recession proof industry
- Weekend and Bank Holiday financial enhancements
- Paid Breaks
- Full & Part-Time contracts on offer.
- Paid DBS
- Ongoing Training and Development (NVQ2)
Experience is preferred, however if you are new to care and want to make a difference, we want to hear from you.
Please apply today or give us a call on 01789 867181 for any support with your application.
