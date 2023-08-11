Support Worker by Nurse Seekers

Make a difference in someone’s life. My client is looking for a Support worker to help improve the lives of Clients in their Care.

**At the end of each day, go home knowing you have made a positive impact**

This opportunity is with a care company that cares for you and there are many benefits on offer including…



Full time, Guaranteed hours within a recession proof industry

Weekend and Bank Holiday financial enhancements

Paid Breaks

Full & Part-Time contracts on offer.

Paid DBS

Ongoing Training and Development (NVQ2)

Experience is preferred, however if you are new to care and want to make a difference, we want to hear from you.

Please apply today or give us a call on 01789 867181 for any support with your application.