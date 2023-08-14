Senior Cross Sectional Radiographer by Stroud Resourcing Ltd

Stroud Resourcing is recruiting for a Senior Cross Sectional Radiographer (specialising within CT/General) for a leading private hospital based in London. This is a full-time role (37.5 hours per week), working internal shifts between 08:00 and 20:00, Monday - Friday, with a rotating weekend on-call. This job comes with a salary of £50,000 p/a and excellent benefits.



As a Senior Cross Sectional Radiographer you can expect to:



- Assist with the day-to-day running of the imaging service, working closely with the wider MDT to ensure that all patients have an excellent experience

- Support the Radiologists with their reports

- Share your clinical knowledge with junior colleagues within CT and General imaging



To apply for this post, you must be a HCPC Registered Radiographer with experience working within CT and General. Experience within MRI is advantageous but not essential.



As a vital member of our team and in return for your expertise, inclusive approach and commitment, we`ll provide a favourable salary of £50,000 p/a and the chance to join a passionate and welcoming team.



To apply for this full-time Senior Cross Sectional Radiographer job in London, please contact Stroud Resourcing today. Please refer any friends or colleagues for this role or direct them to our Careers page on our website.



