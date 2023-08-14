Endoscopy Nurse /ODP by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Endoscopy Nurse/ODP | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Full time |
An exciting opportunity has arisen in the Endoscopy Unit at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital. You will be supported by our Endoscopy Lead/Theatre Manager to become competent in assisting with a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic Endoscopy procedures. If you are enthusiastic, motivated, and keen to learn then this is a perfect opportunity to extend your skills and join our friendly team.
The post holder will assess, plan, evaluate, and deliver all relevant aspects of the care of patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in a caring, compassionate and sensitive manner. Work closely with consultants and contribute to the clinical governance process.
Who we're looking for
- Experience of working as Endoscopy Nurse or ODP with Endoscopy
- Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative
- Patient/customer facing experience
- Working as part of a team
- Previous exposure to endoscopic decontamination processes desirable
- Cannulation and venepuncture desirable
- Pre-operative assessment desirable
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci at
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.