Endoscopy Nurse /ODP by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Endoscopy Nurse/ODP | Spire Gatwick Park | Horley | Permanent | Full time |

An exciting opportunity has arisen in the Endoscopy Unit at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital. You will be supported by our Endoscopy Lead/Theatre Manager to become competent in assisting with a wide range of diagnostic and therapeutic Endoscopy procedures. If you are enthusiastic, motivated, and keen to learn then this is a perfect opportunity to extend your skills and join our friendly team.

The post holder will assess, plan, evaluate, and deliver all relevant aspects of the care of patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in a caring, compassionate and sensitive manner. Work closely with consultants and contribute to the clinical governance process.

Who we're looking for

Experience of working as Endoscopy Nurse or ODP with Endoscopy

Experience of planning work and acting under own initiative

Patient/customer facing experience

Working as part of a team

Previous exposure to endoscopic decontamination processes desirable

Cannulation and venepuncture desirable

Pre-operative assessment desirable

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Silvia Barbucci at

silvia.barbucci@spirehealthcare.com

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.